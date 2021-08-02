Go Inside Lil Wayne’s New $15.4M Mansion in Los Angeles [PHOTOS[

*Lil Wayne has reportedly dropped $15.4 million on a newly built Los Angeles estate.

The property is located next door to Kylie Jenner in Hidden Hills, the upscale, guard-gated San Fernando Valley, per New York Post.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Features of the home include a sun-drenched open floor plan with a two-story entry, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands, professional-quality stainless steel appliances and an expansive breakfast room. They all open to the family/great room with sliding walls of glass, plus free-flowing living and dining rooms, according to the listing. The primary suite offers panoramic nature views and boasts a large retreat, two large closets and an all-stone bath with a steam shower. Amenities include a glass-encased, refrigerated wine display and piano area, an entertainment lounge with a wet bar and an outdoor serving window leading to the home theater with a starry light ceiling.

The neighborhood reportedly boasts celebrity residents including Drake, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos and members of the Kardashian family.

Wayne closed the sale on March 17, months after former president Donald Trump granted him clemency in his December 2020 case related to a federal firearms charge.

Check out images from the lavis home below via Realto.com.

