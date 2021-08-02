Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Will ‘Get Worse’ and Calls on All Americans to Get Vaccinated [VIDEO]

*Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but the nation is not expected to shut down again.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

“I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said.

Amid the rising war against the unvaccinated, Fauci claims Americans who refuse to take the experimental jab are to blame for the latest outbreak of the potentially fatal virus.

“You know what we really need to do. … We say it over and over again, and it’s the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said.

“From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness, for the most part,” he said. “And getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody.”

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, is also encouraging unvaccinated Americans to take the jab.

“If you haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, the evidence is overwhelming,” he said on Fox News Sunday. “Let’s get off the fence, move forward and be part of the winning team that gets this Delta out of here.”

Collins said the coronavirus is “having a pretty big party in the middle of the country.”

Fauci said Sunday that vaccines work, and that “if you’re vaccinated, you’re much, much more protected against getting infected than an unvaccinated who is completely vulnerable.”

“If you do get infected, the likelihood of your getting a severe outcome of the infection is very low,” Fauci continued. “It is much more likely that you will be either without symptoms or minimally symptomatic. So the vaccine is doing what you want it to do. It’s protecting people from getting sick.”