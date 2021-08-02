Dolly Parton Uses Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties to Support Black Community [VIDEO]

*Dolly Parton dished with Andy Cohen on “WWHL” recently about the royalties she received from Whitney Houston’s rendition of Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You”.

Here’s more from TMZ:

She tells Andy that of the money she’d gotten from the royalties — a reported $10 million or so, in the ’90s — she ended up investing a decent amount into an office complex/strip mall “off the beaten path” of 16th Avenue in Nashville (a famous street near downtown).

More importantly, Dolly notes it was a part of town where mostly Black folks lived — and she felt there was no better place to be, as it was among Whitney’s people … and Dolly’s people, too, as she points out. It’s unclear if Dolly developed more down there over the years … but in any case, she almost certainly left some sort of economical impact big picture with her outlay.

Hear/watch Dolly tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’: Dolly Parton Calls Out Christian Hypocrites (Watch)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During a Q&A segment from fans, Dolly revealed that there was never a plan for her and Whitney to duet on the song because no one ever asked her to perform ‘I Will Always’ alongside the late music icon.

An earlier report noted that before Dolly Parton turned over her hit record “I Will Always Love You” to Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle nearly recorded a cover of it herself.

LaBelle appeared on Andy Cohen‘s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019 and revealed that Dolly personally asked her to cover the classic, PEOPLE reported.

Houston recorded “I Will Love You” for the soundtrack of 1992’s The Bodyguard, and it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the 90’s.

“I said to Dolly, ‘Oh yes, I want to do that song, honey!’ ” LaBelle recalled to Cohen (watch clip above). “But before I could say real yes, it was in the movie and Whitney killed it.”

“I was so happy Whitney got that song and it just went like it did. But Dolly Parton and I had planned. ‘Patti, you’re going to sing that song,’ ” LaBelle added. “Next! That’s how show-business is!”

Parton originally wrote and recorded the song in 1973 as a farewell to her former partner, Porter Wagoner. Her version spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100; while Houston’s version bagged the 1993 Grammy Award for record of the year and best female pop vocal performance.