*If you watched opening testimonies last week of the Capitol Hill insurrection hearings you saw Capitol Hill and D.C. officers testify about what happened as they tried to defend the Capitol building on January 6.

Of all the questions posed, nobody asked why trained law enforcement officers didn’t shoot the mostly White armed attackers that left some of them crying and traumatized! Are cops trained to only shoot unarmed Black protestors, or did the cops under attack recognize some of the violent protestors from the last Fraternal Order of Police convention?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dolly Parton Uses Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties to Support Black Community [VIDEO]

According to the FBI, some insurrectionists who breached the Capitol Building were current or former law enforcement officers who used their training and knowledge of the system against the system! To find out who these double agents are and if they wore a badge in your city click on the video above.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email your comments, questions and speaking inquiries [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.