Monday, August 2, 2021
Cops vs. Cops On Capitol Hill: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

By riversteff
*If you watched opening testimonies last week of the Capitol Hill insurrection hearings you saw Capitol Hill and D.C. officers testify about what happened as they tried to defend the Capitol building on January 6.

Of all the questions posed, nobody asked why trained law enforcement officers didn’t shoot the mostly White armed attackers that left some of them crying and traumatized! Are cops trained to only shoot unarmed Black protestors, or did the cops under attack recognize some of the violent protestors from the last Fraternal Order of Police convention?

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol (Getty)

According to the FBI, some insurrectionists who breached the Capitol Building were current or former law enforcement officers who used their training and knowledge of the system against the system! To find out who these double agents are and if they wore a badge in your city click on the video above. 

Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email your comments, questions and speaking inquiries [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.

riversteff

The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

