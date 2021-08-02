Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding 5-Yr-Old Daughter: ‘Chanel Still Likes My Boobs’

*No shame in her game! Coco Austin recently spoke with Us Weekly and explained the reason why she still breastfeeds her adorable 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, and why she won’t stop nursing her until her daughter (with her husband, rapper/actor Ice-T) decides she doesn’t want to anymore.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Austin told Us Weekly on Saturday. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.” “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it,” the 42-year-old said. “But I’m not just going to say no.”

Now, this isn’t the first time Coco has talked about continuing to breastfeed Chanel. Last year, Coco talked about it on Instagram, writing, “At this point in nursing it’s just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn’t eating real food…😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected 💗” Ice-T also defended Austin’s breastfeeding last year as well when their daughter was nearly 4 years old, saying it was a way for Chanel “to get close to her mom.” 💙

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicki Minaj Teases ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion Hosting Gig [VIDEO]