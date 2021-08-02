Caller Dropped N-Bombs in Racist Voicemail Left for Wayne Brady at CBS | AUDIO

*Unfortunately, actor/comedian//singer/game-show host Wayne Brady was the target of a racist, expletive-laced voicemail left at the studio where he films his game show.

Audio of the message left at CBS Studios in L.A.’s Fairfax District where the multi-talented Brady and hosts “Let’s Make a Deal.” was obtained by TMZ. It’s embedded below and it’s straight up deplorable with the caller dropping a couple of “f***ing n*****” bombs.

The audio lasts only 9 seconds but the caller spews plenty of racism and hate. It’s unclear exactly what he’s ranting about … but it’s clear he’s no fan of Wayne’s.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the message was left on the studio’s voicemail system. We’re told CBS security filed a report and immediately notified the LAPD.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the LAPD looked into it but, in the end, we’re told cops determined the VM didn’t rise to the level of a crime.

In any event … sad to think someone feels this way about one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. #SMH