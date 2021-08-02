Monday, August 2, 2021
Fist Fight Breaks out Between Passengers Over Reclined Seat (Watch)

American Airlines fist fight
Fist fight breaks out on American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Austin.

*A video captured on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Austin shows passengers scrapping in the aisle Sunday, reportedly over a seat that didn’t come out of recline mode.

The passenger who filmed the video told KXAN that the two people involved were detained shortly after the incident, but Austin Police said no one was arrested. A statement from the airline confirmed “law enforcement were requested” after the plane arrived to Austin “due to an altercation between passengers,” but gave no other information.

The flight arrived around 4:30 p.m. to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The passenger told KXAN that the incident began “over a seat that couldn’t unrecline.”

Watch below:

