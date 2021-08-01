*Dr. Frederick Haynes, III social justice activist and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, former U.S. Senate Beto O’Rourke, civil rights activist, Rev. William Barber, and the voter mobilization group and the Poor People’s Campaign started a four-day Selma-style march in Texas on Wednesday to condemn proposed state voting legislation and call for federal voting protections.

The march started in Georgetown, Texas, and included stops in Round Rock and Austin, and will end at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, where the groups will hold a rally on the south steps.

Voting groups and Texas Democrats are encouraging members of Congress to pass federal legislation, including the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Those bills would prevent states like Texas from passing laws that make it harder to vote.

Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III is available for media interviews and comment.

Please see the link below for recent media comments by Dr. Haynes:

https://texassignal.com/we-are-in-a-state-of-crisis-texas-black-faith-leaders-speak-against-voter-suppression-legislation/

Furthermore, Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III said Austin is the new Selma.

“We’re coming to Austin to say Texas, America, you must be born again,” Haynes said. “Voter suppression and democratic subversion taking place in Texas is a result of an addiction to the big lie and it’s connected to the terrorist sedition of Jan. 6.”

Dr. Haynes will also participate in a Voter Suppression Prayer and Justice March in Washington, D.C. on August 2 – August 3, 2021.

August 2nd – August 3RD in Washington, D.C. Push Democracy Forward, Faith leaders and Civil Rights Icons from across the nation will lead this historical movement against voter suppression. They will be joined and supported by a host of supporting organizations and community leaders. The conglomerate will pray for the moral courage of lawmakers to protect American freedom at all cost.

Monday, August 2

11:00 a.m. EST

National Call for Moral Revival Rally and March to the Capitol

LOCATION: US Supreme Court, One First Street, NE.

Open to public.

Monday, August 2

4:00 p.m. EST

Reception and briefing by Texas Democrats who are in DC after breaking quorum in the Texas Legislature.

By invitation only.

Monday, August 2

7:00 p.m. EST

National Clergy United for Justice Evening Worship Service, featuring local and national speakers. LOCATION: Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC.

Open to Public.

Tuesday, August 3

11:00 a.m. EST

“Let Justice Rise!”

LOCATION: US Supreme Court, One First Street, NE.

In attendance:

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

Rev. Dr. Michael Bell, Allen Chapel, Washington, DC

Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, Dallas, TX

Rev. Dr. Carl Johnson, Miami, FL

Rev. Jacqueline Thompson, Los Angeles, CA

Luci Baines Johnson

Bun B

**The group will also announce post-event plans.

Supporting Organizations: Push Democracy Forward, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, National Action Network, Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship, NGAN, Black Voters Matter