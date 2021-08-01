Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down on ‘No White Journos’ Clause | VIDEO

*Say what you want about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but we can all agree on one thing; she sure knows how to piss people off!

Recently Da Mayor of Chicago defended her decision to only grant interview requests to minority journalists.

As you might imagine, “Dwight” folks are all up in arms over that one.

After years-no-centuries unfettered access to local governmental bodies, they’re getting the stone wall thanks to a Black woman in poorly fitting suits.

“I would absolutely do it again. I’m unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation, a conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened a long time ago,” Lightfoot said during a conversation with the New York Times on on Monday.

Mayor Lightfoot is Black, gay and don’t GAF, which puts her directly at odds with many in the mainstream. However, she is also taking major flak from her Black constituents as well as the police. Well, nobody said being mayor of Chicago was going to be easy.

Two years in, far past the grace period but not quite to the finish line.

“Here is the bottom line for me, to state the obvious, I’m a black woman mayor. I’m the mayor of the third-largest city in the country, obviously I have a platform, and it’s important to me to advocate on things that I believe are important,” Lightfoot told Swisher.

“Going back to why I ran, to disrupt the status quo. The media is critically important to our democracy … the media is in a time of incredible upheaval and disruption but our city hall press corps looks like it’s 1950 or 1970,” she added