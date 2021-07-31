Saturday, July 31, 2021
Weekend Watch: ‘Jungle Cruise’ is a Fun Ride

By Marie Moore
JUNGLE CRUISE
Dwayne Johnson as Frank and Emily Blunt as Lily in JUNGLE CRUISE. Photo by Frank Masi. © 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Not since “A Quiet Place 2” have I had so much fun watching a movie as I did when I saw “Jungle Cruise.” Anyone not living under a rock knows that “Jungle Cruise” is based on the Disney theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. “The Pirates of the Caribbean” is also based on a theme park ride but the character Captain Jack Sparrow’s grungy, smelly look always grossed me out. DwayneThe RockJohnson is the swashbuckling Captain Frank Wolff of the La Quilla, his prized boat.

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) enlists the navigating expertise of Wolf to guide her and brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), through the Amazon jungle. She seeks to find the Tears of the Moon, an ancient tree with unparalleled healing powers that could change the future of medicine. Like her counterpart in “Indiana Jones, which “Jungle Cruise” pays homage to, Lily too has her nemesis, Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons). His desire to obtain the Tears of the Moon is not for altruistic reasons.

JUNGLE CRUISE
Dwayne Johnson as Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton in Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The banter between Lily and Frank is amusing, as well as his puns that delight the audience but annoys Lily as times. Their organic chemistry adds to the buoyancy and enjoyment of the film. Both Johnson and Blunt come to “Jungle Cruise” with a track record of heroic roles. Besides his slew of modern-day action characters, Johnson has played “Hercules.” Before the kick-ass mom in “A Quiet Place,” Blunt was kicking butt and taking no prisoners in “Sicario.”

“Jungle Cruise” will take its viewers away for a couple of hours and they can leave their worries behind with no regrets.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Edgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, and John Davis also star.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

