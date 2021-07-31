Saturday, July 31, 2021
Vivica A. Fox Joins ‘Holiday Hideaway’ Cast – Slated for August Production

By Larry Buford
Vivica A. Fox, Camille Winbush and Victor Sho

*Vivica A. Fox, best known for her roles in box-office hits “Independence Day,” and “Set It Off,” has been added to the ensemble cast of “Holiday Hideaway” which begins production in August.

Starring Camille Winbush (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) and Victor Sho (“Raising Dion”), “Hideaway” follows Carly Stewart (Winbush) a quirky writer and expert holiday lover who is obsessed with being the keeper of all of her family’s traditions, celebrations and sit-down smorgasbords. But when her over-the-top personality causes an epic blow up with her family and boyfriend Brandon (Sho), Carly shocks everyone by taking on a work assignment that not only helps her to escape her annual holiday duties, but also leads her on an unexpected zany adventure to find the true meaning of family, love and the reason for the season.

Fox – who also has starred in subsequent films like “Booty Call,” “Soul Food,” “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” and “Two Can Play That Game” – has signed on to play Carly’s high-energy and no-nonsense boss who is the catalyst to send her on the life changing assignment.

Rounding out the cast are Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) Novi Brown (“Tyler Perry’s Sistas”) Ella Joyce (“Set It Off,” “Roc”), Dan Martin (“Heat”), Reginald C. Hayes (“Girlfriends,” “Charlie’s Angels”), Shelly Robertson (“Extraction”), Rodney Van Johnson (“Y&R”), Aeja Lee (“The Quad”), Michael Cory Davis (“For Colored Girls”) and Bechir Sylvain (“Claws”).

Written by Sharon Brathwaite (“Lifetime’s Seasons of Love”) who also serves as a producer with Lamese Williams (“Blackout”) and Maieka Saint-Albin (HBO’s “Between the World and Me”). “Holiday Hideaway” is slated to begin filming in Los Angeles this August with Cole Patterson (“Riding Mercedes”) set to direct her feature film debut.

