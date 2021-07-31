Saturday, July 31, 2021
Simone Bile’s Parents Share Message to Her During Star’s Troubled Times

By Fisher Jack
Simone Biles
Simone Biles – Getty

*Simone Biles received a warming and encouraging message from her parents as they cheered her on after she came second at the Tokyo Olympics qualifying.

Simone Biles’s parents and biggest cheerleaders had some encouraging words up on Instagram in the wake of her game during the women’s gymnastics team qualifying.

Simone’s parents, Nellie and Ron Biles shared a sweet family photo with their superstar girl. However, the highlight of the post was the words they penned to keep her going at the Olympics.

SIMONE’S PARENTS SHOW SOME LOVE

The photo featured the young adult and her parents, all proudly flagging the national colors of the United States. Simone looked lovely rocking the official USA sports gear.

Her mom stood to the left in a blue and white striped long-sleeved top while her dad stood tall on the other end in his Nike USA outfit. Nellie draped the Star-spangled banner around her neck. The caption read:

“We held our breath but knew that prayers would prevail. Just be the Best, Simone. We love you.”  More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO

