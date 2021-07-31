Simone Bile’s Parents Share Message to Her During Star’s Troubled Times

*Simone Biles received a warming and encouraging message from her parents as they cheered her on after she came second at the Tokyo Olympics qualifying.

⠀

Simone Biles’s parents and biggest cheerleaders had some encouraging words up on Instagram in the wake of her game during the women’s gymnastics team qualifying.

⠀

Simone’s parents, Nellie and Ron Biles shared a sweet family photo with their superstar girl. However, the highlight of the post was the words they penned to keep her going at the Olympics.

⠀

SIMONE’S PARENTS SHOW SOME LOVE

⠀

The photo featured the young adult and her parents, all proudly flagging the national colors of the United States. Simone looked lovely rocking the official USA sports gear.

⠀

Her mom stood to the left in a blue and white striped long-sleeved top while her dad stood tall on the other end in his Nike USA outfit. Nellie draped the Star-spangled banner around her neck. The caption read:

⠀

“We held our breath but knew that prayers would prevail. Just be the Best, Simone. We love you.” More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO

