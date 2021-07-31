PA Woman (Stephanie Crute) Arrested at Pool for Refusing to Turn Off ‘WAP’⁠

*According to a #Yahoo report, a #Pennsylvania mom was handcuffed while trying to enjoy a pool day with her two daughters.⁠

#StephanieCrute was with her children at Tamaqua’s Bungalow Pool when she was approached by officers responding to a disturbance call.⁠

Police were called to the scene after Crute and her girls refused to leave the pool when asked, according to Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. Staff was reportedly concerned by her loud music, but especially by the uncensored version of “WAP,” a sultry duet between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which contained obscene language.⁠

Officers came on the scene and told Crute and her daughters to leave, but the woman refused, resulting in a violent arrest.⁠

Crute allegedly pushed an officer who was looking away from her, resisted being detained, and began punching cops and other pool visitors. Her 11-year-old daughter is accused of defending her mother by hitting a cop from behind in an attempt to prevent him from detaining her. Unfortunately, this did not turn out well for them, according to Hobbs

