*The hip-hop world and adjacent well-wishers are still mourning the loss of Biz Markie of the Juice Crew, and one of the most beloved emcees to ever touch the mic. Now it’s been revealed that his home-going service will be held on Monday, August 2nd in NYC.

According to sources, the eulogy will be given by Al Sharpton, with a veritable mixtape of respectful remembrances from LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Papoose and many others. From TMZ comes the rumor that Biz will be draped in a custom outfit from none other than legendary clothier Dapper Dan.

Dapper Dan and Biz crossed paths frequently when both their burgeoning careers were in their infant stages.

Reports indicate a family viewing will be held Monday, August 2nd, from 11am to 1pm Eastern. The funeral service is slated to commence at 1:30 and end around 3:30 pm, according to reports. Both BET and TMZ will live stream his services.

Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, died July 16, 2001 after battling a multitude of complications from diabetes.

Last year in April, Biz was hospitalized due to severe complications from the ailment that took his life. He eventually suffered a stroke and fell into a diabetic coma in December 2020.

He is one of the funniest lyricists and when people were no longer buying his records, Biz Markie had a long, successful career as a celebrity DJ. He’ll will be sorely missed by rap fans across the globe, but the impact of his absence will be felt most by the family he left behind. Biz Markie was 57.