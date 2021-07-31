Saturday, July 31, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

Biz Markie’s Funeral Slated For Monday – Will be Outfitted by Dapper Dan | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

Biz Markie - GettyImages
Biz Markie – GettyImages

*The hip-hop world and adjacent well-wishers are still mourning the loss of Biz Markie of the Juice Crew, and one of the most beloved emcees to ever touch the mic. Now it’s been revealed that his home-going service will be held on Monday, August 2nd in NYC.

According to sources, the eulogy will be given by Al Sharpton, with a veritable mixtape of respectful remembrances from LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Papoose and many others. From TMZ comes the rumor that Biz will be draped in a custom outfit from none other than legendary clothier Dapper Dan.

Dapper Dan and Biz crossed paths frequently when both their burgeoning careers were in their infant stages.

Reports indicate a family viewing will be held Monday, August 2nd, from 11am to 1pm Eastern. The funeral service is slated to commence at 1:30 and end around 3:30 pm, according to reports. Both BET and TMZ will live stream his services.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Author Earl Ofari Hutchinson Presents Devastating Attack on Critical Race Theory Opponents

Biz Markie funeral poster

Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, died July 16, 2001 after battling a multitude of complications from diabetes.

Last year in April, Biz was hospitalized due to severe complications from the ailment that took his life. He eventually suffered a stroke and fell into a diabetic coma in December 2020.

He is one of the funniest lyricists and when people were no longer buying his records, Biz Markie had a long, successful career as a celebrity DJ. He’ll will be sorely missed by rap fans across the globe, but the impact of his absence will be felt most by the family he left behind. Biz Markie was 57.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Grammy Winning Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio Releases ‘Space-Time’
Next articleAlfonso Ribeiro Feels He’s Been Cancelled by the Black Community Because He Married White
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO