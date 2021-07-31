Saturday, July 31, 2021
Alfonso Ribeiro Feels He’s Been Cancelled by the Black Community Because He Married White

By Fisher Jack
Alfonso Ribeiro & wife Angela / Getty
*Alfonso Ribeiro has opened up about feeling like an outsider with the Black community.

Atlanta Black Star recently published an interview they conducted with Alfonso Ribeiro, who’s most known for playing Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In his interview, the actor spoke on how he feels judged by and ousted from the Black community because he is married to a white woman, Angela Ribeiro.

Alfonso Ribeiro stated:

“I am in a mixed relationship. And I get things and looks and comments constantly. And I find it very interesting because you see a lot of things on social media where people say things and people have positions and perspectives. And it’s not easy to make that choice, because you’re not at home in any home. I’m never going to be white and I’m never going to be fully supported in the Black house. So I’m in my own little world with support from almost no one, to be in love with someone I’ve fallen in love with. How does that make sense? It doesn’t.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

