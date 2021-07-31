A Ghost of Whitney’s Past to Headline Las Vegas Hologram Show | VIDEO

*When a nation can raise up an extraordinary talent into the spotlight, only to gnash and tear at this gifted one so viciously that she or he seeks solace in controlled substances to the point of death, do we really deserve a second chance at these once in a lifetime practitioners even if only in the form of a facsimile?

Some say hell no, but the estate of Whitney Houston sees it otherwise. Houston, the beloved New Jersey native and world-renowned superstar, died in 2012 due to a drug overdose. In 2019, her estate announced plans to do the weirdo light show in her memory with holographic technology.

The “concert” series (residency) will run from October 26 through April 2022 at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Each show will feature a live band, backup singers and dancers, as well as Houston’s voice and likeness.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,’ said Pat Houston, president and CEO of Houston’s estate. “While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. ‘An Evening With Whitney’ is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less.”

As reported by UrbanHollywood411, the Las Vegas residency is produced and created by BASE Hologram in partnership with Houston’s estate and GFour Productions. Acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson directs the project, with additional creative direction by TV and stage producer Mark ‘Swany’ Swanhart.

Tickets went on sale July 23 at whitneyvegas.com and range from $49 to $89.