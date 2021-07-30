Friday, July 30, 2021
When Political Stunts Go Wrong: GOP Reps. Gaetz, Greene Denied Access to Jailed Capitol Rioters (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
gaetz-greene-prison
Reps Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene denied entry to visit Capitol rioters in jail (July 29, 2021)

*On Thursday, GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Louie Gohmert (TX) attempted to get publicity by showing up unannounced at a correctional facility housing MAGA rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., only to be denied entry. Perhaps, it’s exactly what they wanted to happen, as a way to fire up their collective MAGA base.

The lawmakers said they were there to check on the welfare of the “political prisoners,” but before Gaetz could open the door, it was locked in his face by an officer.

“They think we’re trespassing,” Greene said.

The congressfolk brought along perhaps the only “media” that would play along with the stunt – right-wing outlets OAN and RSBN, who interviewed the trio about their feigned outrage at being denied entry.

Watch below:

