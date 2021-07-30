T.I. Calls Out LGBTQ Bullies for Targeting DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

*T.I. is continuing to defend DaBaby’s homophobic remarks by calling out the bullies and trolls in the LGBTQP+ community.

“Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said. I understand people saying that they feel that it’s insensitive,” T.I. said in an Instagram Live session. “I think you guys have to understand that onstage, that’s not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings. It’s a place to go to have a good time.”

T.I. then claimed DaBaby is being crucified by the gay community.

“Why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainize, demonize, crucify, condemn and like, that shit is like, now you bullying,” he continued. “We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bullshit for y’all to have to be bullied. … But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”

T.I. also took aim at openly gay rapper Lil Nas X to use as an example.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace… so should DaBaby,” T.I. wrote under an Instagram video showing DaBaby’s onstage remarks.

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool,” rapper Boosie Badazz said on IG Live. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. … You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Boosie threatened to assault Lil Nas X should he ever perform naked on stage at an awards show.

“If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too,” Boosie said, calling Nas X a “lil f****t ass” and “the most disrespectful motherfucker in the world.”