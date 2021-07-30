Friday, July 30, 2021
Simone Biles Claps Back at Claims She ‘Quit’ Events at Olympics

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Simone Biles is speaking out about her controversial decision to withdraw from the Olympic games this week to focus on her mental health. 

Biles, 24, caused an uproar when she pulled out of the team all-around final and declined to compete in the individual all-around. 

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” U.S.A. Gymnastics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.”

On Thursday, the gymnast shared clips of her at practice in Tokyo and addressed critics who claim she “quit” the Olympics.

Candace Owens Mocks Simone Biles for Pulling Out of Olympics to Focus on Mental Health

 

“For anyone saying I quit. I didn’t quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here,” Biles wrote. “I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first.”

The two-time Olympian added, “Physical health is mental health.”

“I didn’t have a bad performance & quit,” Biles continued. “I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver QUEENS!!! Hence why we have 4 team members bc ALLLLL of us can compete in team meet. Not just me.”

In a follow-up clip, she wrote, “No this was not happening before I left the USA,” and “It randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning.”

“By that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for you ‘know it alls,’ ” Biles shared. “We have 4 on a team for a reason. I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US also for my own safety and health.”

Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens is supporting her decision to withdrew from two events this week at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️” Owens wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽”

He continued, “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️”

As reported by PEOPLE, Biles’ final four events — the individual finals vault, beam, uneven bars and floor — begin this coming Monday. It remains unclear if she’ll participate, or will opt out as well.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.



