Lizzo Responds to Wild Rumors She Crushed Fan After Leaping Into Crowd [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Lizzo took to TikTok on Wednesday to slam a rumor that she crushed a fan at one of her concerts by leaping into the crowd.

“I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” she said. “Like that rumor… it’s a lie, first of all! I’ve never stage dived in my life.”

Lizzo+BET+Presents+51st+NAACP+Image+Awards+Hbs4wRwqiaGx
Getty

The singer added, “Y’all really gon’ put that on my motherf–king name? Like, I know I’m big but, bitch, I’m not that f–king big.”

Lizzo asked that folks please stop lying on her name. She captioned the video, “STOP THE 🧢.” The cap emoji stands for “lies.”

She even belly-flopped onto her bed to prove it wouldn’t break by the impact of her weight. Watch the moment via the clip below.

@lizzoSTOP THE 🧢♬ original sound – lizzo

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

