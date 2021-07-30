Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut Overshadowed By Lowest Score in History

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*On Monday, LeVar Burton took over as the guest host of this week’s “Jeopardy!”

As previously reported, fans of the former “Reading Rainbow” star launched an online campaign calling on producers to hire Burton to take over following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Burton’s Monday debut was overshadowed by contestant Patrick Pearce, who recorded the lowest score in the trivia game show’s history. He ended the first round with $200 and ended “Double Jeopardy” with -$7,400, subsequently making him ineligible for “Final Jeopardy,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: LeVar Burton Admits ‘It Will Hurt’ If ABC Doesn’t Hire Him to Host Jeopardy!

EURweb.com
Image via Twitter

Burton, meanwhile, recently opened up to The New York Times about his push to turn the guest hosting into a full-time gig.

“It will hurt. I’m not going to lie,” Burton told the publication. “But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”

Burton has long campaigned to be made a permanent host.

“More than anything, I am eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

Burton took his pitch to producers during his debut on Monday’s episode.

“As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy, and I’m going to do my best to make sure that these talented ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants enjoy their moment here as well,” Burton said.

Previous articleCreator of ‘Raising Kanan’ Shares What Made Kanan A Villian
Next articleSilk Sonic (Anderson & Bruno) is BACK with the Funked-up and Smoothed Out ‘Skate’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO