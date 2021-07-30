Friday, July 30, 2021
Idris Elba’s Ultimate Playlist For His ‘Suicide Squad’ Castmates | WATCH

By JillMunroe
0

*“The Suicide Squad” brings together a new group of supervillains who join Task Force X on a secret government mission to the fictional Latin American country of Corto Maltese.

The Squad’s new members include Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

Bloodsport is locked up for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet. A former military man, he has an assassin skill-set and the armor to match. However, he reluctantly joins Task Force X when Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) uses his daughter (Storm Reid) as leverage.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD
IDRIS ELBA and writer/director JAMES GUNN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE SUICIDE SQUAD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Jessica Miglio/™ & © DC Comics Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to Elba and his co-star Melchoir about working with the all-star cast and the ultimate playlist for Task Force X.

“There would definitely be some sort of 80s rock with power chords and big vocals,” said Elba. “There would be some Kreg, that’s Brazilian music – that would be for Daniela. There would be classical Italian music for David Dastmalchian; it would be an eclectic mix. For me, there would be some Public Enemy and some Bob Marley. A nice mix.”

IDRIS ELBA, THE SUICIDE SQUAD
IDRIS ELBA Warner Bros. “THE SUICIDE SQUAD” © DC Comics Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Squad has a large star-filled cast, so it’s natural there might be first-day jitters. Melchoir described what the first table read was like for her.

“The first day we had our reading with all of the cast, I was thinking, ‘pretend you’re not a fan, stay chill because it’s not a big thing, another day at the office,” she shared. “So, I was a little bit scared on the first day of shooting because I didn’t want to look like a fan. But, I kept focused, and the rest of the days were like telling jokes and being silly.”

Melchior also shared that she loves how her character is kind and emphatic.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD, Daniela Melchior
Daniela Melchior THE SUICIDE SQUAD Ratcatcher 2

“The Suicide Squad” is written and directed by James Gunn, whose former projects include Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.  You can watch it in theatres or on HBO Max beginning August 5.

JillMunroe

