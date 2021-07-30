*#Atlanta rapper #WakaFlocka is taking up a new interest in learning how to farm. He posted two videos on #TikTok of him in the beginning stages of his farming journey.⁠

During his first video post, he shared bundles of hay he had to feed his cows. He then showed himself after shopping in #HomeDepot, getting more supplies that he needed. He said, “I told myself I’mma learn how to farm, bruh.” He captioned the video, “Just a good o day.”⁠

The second video he posted to TikTok of his farming journey shows him preparing some space on his land to grow tomatoes by mowing the grass, getting rid of weeds, breaking the soil, and planting tomato seeds.⁠

His caption was, “Man nature so beautiful,” with the hashtag #eachoneteachone. “I’ll take off what y’all call celebrity life… Materials and everything that I got to show y’all.”⁠

Waka has definitely found a great new therapeutic hobby to share with his fans.

