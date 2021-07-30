Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

First Trailer Drops for ‘House of Gucci’ Starring Lada Gaga [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*The first trailer for the hotly anticipated crime drama “House of Gucci” has finally arrived starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reeve Carney and Jack Huston,

Directed by Ridley Scott, the story centers on the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. 

Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in an Italian prison but was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years. 

Watch the trailer below via the Twitter video embed.

READ MORE: Silk Sonic (Anderson & Bruno) is BACK with the Funked-up and Smoothed Out ‘Skate’ | WATCH

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Gucci married Reggiani in 1972 when they were both 24. They quickly became one of the most powerful couples in all of Italy and were famous for their jet-setting lifestyle, which included lavish homes in New York, Milan and Acapulco, Mexico, a ski chalet in the Swiss Alps, a farm in Connecticut, as well as their 200-foot yacht.

In 1985, Gucci told Reggiani he was going on a short business trip. He never returned home. Instead, he moved in with a younger woman.

At the time of his death, Gucci was reportedly worth nearly $100 million. 

The film is based on the novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

Meanwhile, members of the Gucci family appear to not be in support of the film. 

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio’s second cousins, told the Associated Press. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

“House of Gucci” hits theaters on Nov. 24 and will stream on Paramount+.

Previous articleT.I. Calls Out LGBTQ Bullies for Targeting DaBaby After Homophobic Rant
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO