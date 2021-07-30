First Trailer Drops for ‘House of Gucci’ Starring Lada Gaga [WATCH]

*The first trailer for the hotly anticipated crime drama “House of Gucci” has finally arrived starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reeve Carney and Jack Huston,

Directed by Ridley Scott, the story centers on the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in an Italian prison but was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years.

Watch the trailer below via the Twitter video embed.

💔 this tweet to receive exclusive #HouseOfGucci content and ticketing reminders between now and release. Watch the official trailer starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, directed by Ridley Scott. Only in theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/7Shi2yFvlT — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) July 30, 2021

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Gucci married Reggiani in 1972 when they were both 24. They quickly became one of the most powerful couples in all of Italy and were famous for their jet-setting lifestyle, which included lavish homes in New York, Milan and Acapulco, Mexico, a ski chalet in the Swiss Alps, a farm in Connecticut, as well as their 200-foot yacht.

In 1985, Gucci told Reggiani he was going on a short business trip. He never returned home. Instead, he moved in with a younger woman.

At the time of his death, Gucci was reportedly worth nearly $100 million.

“It’s better to cry in Rolls Royce than to be happy on a bicycle.” – Patrizia Reggiani #HouseOfGucci @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/GyHZ1pCpaI — ⚔️ MATTHAEUS ⚔️ (@belad00na) July 30, 2021

The film is based on the novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

Meanwhile, members of the Gucci family appear to not be in support of the film.

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio’s second cousins, told the Associated Press. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

“House of Gucci” hits theaters on Nov. 24 and will stream on Paramount+.