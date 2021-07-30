Channel 2′s Jovita Moore Battling Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

*Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Here’s more from The Atlanta Constitution-Journal:

Moore had brain surgery in April after doctors discovered tumors. At the time, doctors had hoped she could be back on air in eight to 10 weeks, assuming no serious complications. But pathologists discovered Moore had glioblastoma, a serious form of cancer.

Glioblastoma, according to the Mayo Clinic website, “can be very difficult to treat and a cure is often not possible. Treatments may slow progression of the cancer and reduce signs and symptoms.”

The Glioblastoma Foundation said “the median survival of a person diagnosed with glioblastoma is about 15 months.”

Emmy-winning Moore has been with WSB-TV since 1998.

“It’s not something I can cure with surgery alone,” Emory University School of Medicine associate professor and neurosurgeon Edjah Nduom told Moore’s co-anchor Justin Farmer during a newscast Thursday, per the report. “The reason for that is gliomas and glioblastoma in particular have these tentacles that go beyond the lesion we can see on a scan and beyond what we can even see with our operating microscopes.”

Moore has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy to slow the cancer’s growth.

“She’s done fantastic” under the circumstances, Nduom said. “I was able to see her in clinic a couple of weeks ago. She was in good spirits. She was with friends and family.”

“Our girl is strong. Our girl is a fighter and she’s doing great every day,” said WSB-TV Community and Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley, who has been friends with Jovita for more than two decades.

“We laugh and you know sometimes we talk about stuff and we may cry a little bit. but at the end of the day, she is a fighter, and she is surrounded by love and prayers and positivity,” Condace said. “She’s a very strong woman and is raising three very strong kids who are, as we all are, right there with her.”

Moore sent the following audio message to the station which was played on air:

“I just want to say a quick thank you,” she said. “Thank you for your cards, thank you for all the gifts, and most importantly, thank you for your prayers and positive energy. I feel all of it. I’m home now, I’m up and about and doing everything my doctors tell me to do. So for now, I need to be here to focus on my health. I’m surrounded by my family, a very small circle of friends, but also your extended love and support. This journey for me started with an unusual headache so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked.”