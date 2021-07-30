Abusive Boyfriend Allegedly Beheads Girlfriend in Broad Daylight [VIDEO]

*A bystander captured video of a 55-year-old woman being decapitated by her abusive boyfriend who then threw her body into the street.

Police discovered the body of America Mafalda Thayer on Wednesday in Shakopee, Minnesota, and found a large knife in an alley nearby, according to KMSP. The woman’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Alexis Saborit, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Thayer, a Cuban immigrant, worked at the Dollar Tree and My Pillow. She was in a long-term relationship with Saborit, who had previously been convicted of domestic assault, according to SW News Media.

“We are aware that a bystander took a video of this incident,” said Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, as reported by Newsweek. “We have that video. It is deeply disturbing that the first instinct was to post that on social media.”

READ MORE: Minnesota School Board Investigating After Student Recycles Racist ‘Picking Cotton’ Promposal (Video)

“She was soft spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories. She always went out of her way to say hi to me when she saw me,” said Nicky Kendric, the victim’s friend of five years.

“She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven’t met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma.”

“I had no idea it was her at first, and then a mutual friend messaged me and it all clicked,” she added. “I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words.”

Thayer’s friend and My Pillow co-worker Jamie Worley said the victim worked 70 hours a week.

“I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn’t even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is,” Worley reportedly said.

Check out the news report about the heinous crime via the YouTube clip above.