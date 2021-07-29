Thursday, July 29, 2021
VIDEO: Young Thug Blossoms in Foliage-Filled NPR Tiny Desk Performance

Young Thug
Young Thug performs for NPR’s Tiny Desk

*Young Thug was the latest artist to perform as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk series, which has moved from the cramped office set in NPR’s office to remote “home” locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recorded at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, the rapper performed four new songs — “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game” and “Tick Tock,” each with a punk-rock feel thanks to the backing band Damnage Gooods and drummer Tosh Peterson.

Travis Barker took the drum set for the Thug’s rendition of his final track of the set, “Ski.” Barker closed out the song and the show with an impressive drum solo.

Throughout the performance, Young Thug teased his upcoming second studio album, “PUNK,” and revealed the Oct. 15 release date on the back of his T-shirt.

