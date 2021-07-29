VIDEO: Tamela Mann Announces New Album ‘Overcomer’ Due August 6

*Tamela Mann, is set to release her new Tillymann Music album, “Overcomer,” through The Orchard Distribution on Friday, August 6.

Propelled by her newfound voice as a songwriter, each of the 12 tracks was conceived “to bring healing and hope to a world resetting after a tumultuous chapter in its history,” notes a press release.

“I poured my experiences into the lyrics, putting my heart and soul into the words on this album,” Tamela says. “It’s me looking at my life and the things I was dealing with, trying to learn from those things, and doing what I can to overcome them.”

The album was executive produced by Tamela and her husband, actor/comedian, David Mann. Special guests include Kirk Franklin and Wyclef Jean on “Hello God.”

Watch the video for the track “Help Me” feat. The Fellas below: