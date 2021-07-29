Thursday, July 29, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

VIDEO: Don Lemon, ‘The View’ Weigh In on Man Who Confronted Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in Viral Video

By EURPublisher01
0

man confronts tucker carlson
Dan Bailey confronts Tucker Carlson in a Montana store

*CNN’s Don Lemon and the ladies of “The View” had thoughts on the man who confronted Tucker Carlson in a Montana fly fishing shop over his anti-vax rhetoric.

Video of the encounter, which went viral this week, shows a man identified on Instagram as Dan Bailey saying to Fox News’ most watched TV host, “You are the worst human being known to man.” When Tucker told the man that he’s with his daughter in the store, Bailey said, “I don’t care.”

Bailey posted the video with the caption, “It’s not every day you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole!”

Watch below:

CNN’s Don Lemon, commenting on the encounter Wednesday, said he had mixed feelings.

“Let me tell you this: I don’t like it. I don’t like it when people do that because I would not want it to happen to me,” he said. “I have mixed emotions because Tucker has done this to people before. Tucker said some really nasty and silly things about me, and the next day there’s paparazzi in front of my house, hiding, taking pictures.”

Lemon continued: “We’re all on TV, we’ve been approached. We hear good things, we hear bad things from people. We don’t even know who they are, it’s part of the gig. Don’t you think this went a little too far, though?”

But CNN commentator Ana Navarro defended the man who accosted Carlson, saying she had been through similar experiences and that the Fox personality should be understanding given his sometimes heated rhetoric.

“Deal with it,” she said.

Watch below, followed by the ladies of “The View” discussing the matter this week:

Previous articleVIDEO: Hallmark’s Mahogany Card Brand to Develop TV Movies in 2022
Next article‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Absolutely NO Fighting in Here!’ [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO