VIDEO: Don Lemon, ‘The View’ Weigh In on Man Who Confronted Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in Viral Video

*CNN’s Don Lemon and the ladies of “The View” had thoughts on the man who confronted Tucker Carlson in a Montana fly fishing shop over his anti-vax rhetoric.

Video of the encounter, which went viral this week, shows a man identified on Instagram as Dan Bailey saying to Fox News’ most watched TV host, “You are the worst human being known to man.” When Tucker told the man that he’s with his daughter in the store, Bailey said, “I don’t care.”

Bailey posted the video with the caption, “It’s not every day you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole!”

Watch below:

CNN’s Don Lemon, commenting on the encounter Wednesday, said he had mixed feelings.

“Let me tell you this: I don’t like it. I don’t like it when people do that because I would not want it to happen to me,” he said. “I have mixed emotions because Tucker has done this to people before. Tucker said some really nasty and silly things about me, and the next day there’s paparazzi in front of my house, hiding, taking pictures.”

Lemon continued: “We’re all on TV, we’ve been approached. We hear good things, we hear bad things from people. We don’t even know who they are, it’s part of the gig. Don’t you think this went a little too far, though?”

But CNN commentator Ana Navarro defended the man who accosted Carlson, saying she had been through similar experiences and that the Fox personality should be understanding given his sometimes heated rhetoric.

“Deal with it,” she said.

Watch below, followed by the ladies of “The View” discussing the matter this week: