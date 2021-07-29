Thursday, July 29, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Twanna Turner Down for Play That Shines Positive Light on Her Father (Ike Turner)

By Fisher Jack
0

Twanna & Ike Turner
Twanna Turner and her late father, Ike Turner

*Ike Turner’s daughter, Twanna Turner, shares her support for a play that is telling what’s described as her late dad’s story. Ike Turner was a famous musician/songwriter who was an early pioneer of 1950s rock and roll. He was well known for his work with his then-wife, singer Tina Turner, during the 60s/70s. It’s no secret that Ike Turner and Tina Turner had a rocky work and personal relationship during their time together.

The 1993 Tina Turner biopic ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ details some of the alleged abuse Tina Turner endured from Ike during their marriage. Recently Twanna Turner took to her Facebook page and backed a play that claims it’s telling Ike Turner’s side of events.

The play entitled ‘Taking Back My Name: The Ike Turner Story’ was written by playwright John L. Ruffin. Twanna Turner shared a flyer for the play online that reads, “You’ve heard her side of the story…now hear his.”

Ike Turner play - Takin Back My NameShe captioned the post: “My daughter, Heather Sweet, and I had the privilege to see the first play, ”Taking Back My Name, The Ike Turner Story,” compliments of John L. Ruffin, the BRILLIANT playwright of this power rendition of my father’s life. Thank you John.”

Twanna Turner then responded to people who called her out for supporting a play that seemingly tries to debunk Tina Turner’s abuse allegations against her dad. She wrote,

“I do not agree with the degree of vile and contempt you have for him, but I understand. The man I know was loving and caring. He was selfless in some aspects. He was brilliant in his gift and shared his talent with whomever would accept it.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Compton’s Lifeline Education Charter School Celebrates Summer Bridge Program Graduation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleLawsuit Accuses NFLer Julio Jones of Running Black-market Cannabis Operation
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO