Russian TV Host Mocks Black Cop’s ‘N-Word’ Testimony About Racist Capitol Rioters

*As previously reported, the racist vitriol spewed during the MAGA riot at the Capitol was detailed and officially placed in the Congressional Record Tuesday with the testimony of Black Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, one of four in law enforcement to speak to the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack.

While all of the officers were violently attacked, Black officers were also hit with racial slurs.

Olga Skabeeva, the host of Kremlin-funded TV program “60 Minutes,” mocked Dunn’s testimony, saying: “The long-awaited first hearing in the United States was a total farce.”

Skabeeva continued, “Imagine that, a huge dark-skinned policeman, his name is Harry Dunn, got teary-eyed like a boy, because the protesters called him the N-word.”

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Greene described the white domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 as “political prisoners of war.” Russian state TV added: “The so-called terrorists are actually political prisoners,” Skabeeva said Wednesday. She also accused the Capitol police of being “talented actors.”

Skabeeva claimed that the insurrectionists were simply touring the building, “but the ticket counter was closed at the time,” so they just went in. “No big deal,” Skabeeva said, “There was no need for the police officers to cry!”

She then called on human rights organizations to defend America’s “political prisoners.”

Watch highlights from Dunn’s testimony below.