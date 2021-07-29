Michelle Obama and More React to Simone Biles’ Withdrawal from Tokyo Olympic Finals

*American artistic gymnastics treasure Simone Biles stunned hopefuls when she pulled out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics finals as of late. She cited “fighting demons” for her exit.

Michelle Obama, Hoda Kotb, and more emotionally responded to Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics final. Sportswriter Ian Herbert shared Biles’ press conference on Twitter and tweeted about the main reason for her decision.

“One of the most remarkable mixed zone press conferences I’ve known. In which Simone Biles described pulling out of tonight’s team event because she had to put her mental health first,” he wrote.

Herbert explained the youngster revealed that tennis star Naomi Osaka among others, inspired her. He also shared a video of Biles further explaining her choice:

“To focus on my well-being. There’s more to life than just gymnastics, and it is unfortunate that it had to happen at this stage, but I have to take it one day at a time, and we will see how the rest goes.”

In a retweet by Herbert on the same post, he shared the 24-year-old’s mindset on the Olympic Games as she revealed she was not having as much fun. She wanted to be herself but felt as if she was doing it for other people and that it hurts to feel that way.⠀

The athlete’s withdrawal was well received by many people who rooted for her, including prominent figures such as the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

“Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you, and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team USA!” Obama tweeted.

The “Today” show co-host Hoda Kotb praised Biles for sharing her truth and stated, “someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act.”

Kotb admired Biles for her sportsmanship because after she withdrew from the competition, she stayed on to be a cheerleader for her fellow teammates and encouraged them.