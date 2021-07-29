Lawsuit Accuses NFLer Julio Jones of Running Black-market Cannabis Operation

*NFL players Julio Jones and Roddy White are being sued by a cannabis company that alleges the men illegally sold hundreds of pounds of cannabis on the black market.

Here’s more from The Tennessean:

Genetixs, a California-based cannabis business, filed a lawsuit on July 21 in Los Angeles County Superior Court naming Jones, his former Atlanta Falcons teammate Roddy White and White’s company, SLW Holdings, among the defendants. The suit alleges the defendants illegally managed and operated Genetixs’ facility, and have failed to report cannabis sales since March 2021. Genetixs estimates about $3 million in cannabis has been harvested and sold illegally per month since then.

Jones and White allegedly colluded with John Van Beek and his son, Shaun Van Beek, to run a black-market cannabis operation, according to the report.

“The scope of said defendants’ theft, black-market sales, money laundering, and diversion of assets and expenses without documentation or approval, is staggering and has caused, and is causing, Genetixs substantial and irreparable harm and damage,” the 26-page lawsuit states.

Here’s more from Fox News:

The complaint alleges Genetixs fired a manager in March after a state inspection of the Genetixs facility reported several violations. After the firing, Genetixs’ complaint states, Jones, White and the others operated an “illegal black-market operation from the Genetixs Cannabis Facility to sell cannabis and misappropriate the illegal sales proceeds without reporting them.”

Jones, White, the Van Beeks and other defendants are being sued:

Conspiracy to defraud

Conversion

Breach of fiduciary duty

Aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and fraud

Breach of member’s duty of good faith and fair dealing

Unjust enrichment

Accounting

Declaratory relief

Civil conspiracy to defraud

Injunctive relief

Genetixs is seeking general, punitive and exemplary damages, and injunctive relief, per the report.

An attorney representing Jones, White and White’s company, SLW Holdings, described the allegations as “conspiracy theories.”

“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and it’s members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” attorney Rafe Emanuel said in a statement to The Tennessean. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency.

“We look forward to again defending these conspiracy theories against my clients in court.”