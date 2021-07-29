Elton John Claps Back at DaBaby Over His Anti-Gay Rant

*Elton John has clapped back at DaBaby over his anti-gay rant at Rolling Loud.

As reported by TMZ, at one point during his performance, the rapper encouraged the crowd to put their cell phone lights up, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot.”

After catching backlash, the hip-hop star attempted to defend his comments, saying his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.”

Elton John took to Instagram to criticize the rapper for adding to “stigma and discrimination”.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” the singer added. “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry. We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.”

Amid the backlash to his homophobic remarks, DaBaby has apologized twice, tweeting: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody [sic].”

DaBaby agrees that his comments were “insensitive” and also noted to “any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture,” that they don’t understand “what comes with the position we play in our culture.”

The BoohooMan brand responded by dropping the rapper from his partnership with the label.

The clothing company announced Wednesday that it “condemns the use of homophobic language and confirmed we will no longer be working with DaBaby.” The company noted that it stands “by and supports the LGBTQ community.”