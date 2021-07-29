Boosie Badazz Takes Aim at Gay Rapper Lil Nas X While Defending DaBaby [WATCH]

*Boosie Badazz has come to DaBaby’s defense amid backlash over his homophobic comments.

Boosie took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to slam the cancel culture for taking aim at DaBaby. In a video addressing the controversy, Boosie called out openly gay rapper Lil Nas X and noted that trolls within the LGBTQP+ community can not force everyone to celebrate same-sex relations.

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said on IG. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Hear his full explicit remarks via the clip below.

He added, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too.”

Boosie also called Lil Nas X a “lil f****t ass” and “the most disrespectful motherfucker in the world.” He then recommended X “go suck a dick on IG, n****a, get fucked in your ass, n***a”.

Boosie’s rant comes as DaBaby faces continued backlash for his anti-gay remarks while onstage at the Rolling Loud festival over the weekend. As reported by TMZ, at one point during his performance, the rapper encouraged the crowd to put their cell phone lights up, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot.”

After catching backlash, the hip-hop star attempted to defend his comments, saying his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.”

He double-downed on his controversial comments on his Instagram Stories.

“I’ma address this weak-ass internet shit one time and then I’ma get back to giving my love to my fans,” DaBaby said on his IG Live on Monday. “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n***as on the internet, or you bitter bitches on the internet. It’s not your business. … What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

DaBaby then claimed the internet had “twisted up” his words.

“All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up,” he continued. “My boy had a crop-top on, front row. … Shut the fuck up, you n***as that ain’t at the show.”