Thursday, July 29, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Secret Child

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This foreign-born former A/A- list singer who had a couple hit songs on an album and then a soundtrack, and then seemingly disappeared into the mist, has a secret. At the time she was involved with this permanent A+ list singer/musician/songwriter, she says that several times a week the A+ lister would talk to someone he referred to as his daughter. The foreign-born singer always assumed it was some fetish/sex game because the A+ lister was really into those. It turns out it was an actual daughter but she had to sign an NDA and never mention her because he didn’t want it to ruin his persona as this single, sexual being. That surely would change things in the current environment, wouldn’t it.

Can you guess who the two singers are? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

