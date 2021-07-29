BLIND ITEM: The Secret Child

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This foreign-born former A/A- list singer who had a couple hit songs on an album and then a soundtrack, and then seemingly disappeared into the mist, has a secret. At the time she was involved with this permanent A+ list singer/musician/songwriter, she says that several times a week the A+ lister would talk to someone he referred to as his daughter. The foreign-born singer always assumed it was some fetish/sex game because the A+ lister was really into those. It turns out it was an actual daughter but she had to sign an NDA and never mention her because he didn’t want it to ruin his persona as this single, sexual being. That surely would change things in the current environment, wouldn’t it.

Can you guess who the two singers are? Sound off in the comments.