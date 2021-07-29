Angela Yee Takes On Coffee Industry with Her New ‘CUP’ Brand

*The Breakfast Club Radio Host Angela Yee is taking on the coffee industry with the release of her Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) brand.

The 42-year-old media maven said that her idea for CUP sparked upon researching about the discrimination that marginalized people of color often face in countries where coffee beans are harvested and manufactured.

CUP will outsource beans from Black farmers and Yee along with her business partners Tony Forte and LaRon Batchelor are also contracting Black-owned and local minority businesses to help construct CUP’s first brick-and-mortar shop that’s set to open in Bedstuy Brooklyn come August.

The sustainable coffee brand boasts flavors including Honey Mocha Berry Java, Peruvian Decaf, and Cocoa Espresso.

“Coffee beans come from all these different places [like] Ethiopia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana, Jamaica,” Yee shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I do feel like it’s something that is really ours, but we don’t get to partake in the fruits of that labor as much.”

CUP is currently sold in 10 different Rouses supermarkets and will soon be stocked in 11 Wholefoods in NYC and 16 Stop & Shop stores next month, per the report. CUP’s is also available at Brooklyn Fare and Union Market.

“As one of the founders of C.U.P. coffeeupliftspeople I am excited to announce the launch of 10 PopUp events at @BklynRoasting locations promoting a different Brooklyn owned business every Tuesday from Sept 1 – Nov 3, 7am – 7PM,” Yee previously shared on Instagram.

You can check out the CUP brand on the official website.