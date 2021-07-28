What ‘Jungle Cruises’ Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Tell Their Kids At Bedtime | Watch

*He’s wisecracking skipper and she’s a determined British scientist!

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are taking fans on an adventure of a lifetime down the Amazon this Friday in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.“

Frank Wolff (Johnson) leads unwitting tourists on sightseeing cruises that are low on substance but high on humor. While Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) is as brilliant as she is fearless – and driven not only by her ideals but by an unrelenting desire to prove she’s free-spirited.

“There’s this moment in the middle of the river rapids sequence and it’s the best scene you’ve done in this movie,” exclaimed Blunt about her co-lead. “He’s so loose, easy breezy, funny, vulnerable, silly, deep, connected, dexterous because he’s not having to be a stoic action star.”

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s interview here!

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas sat down with the dynamic duo and chatted about bedtime stories and diverse destinations.

Q: What legendary stories do your kids like to hear before bedtime?

EB: We’ve started to explore “Harry Potter.” John (Krasinski) has always been massively into “Harry Potter” and couldn’t wait for the kids to be old enough – the irony is my seven year-old is a complete scary cat! Like me! As soon as the goblins were in the bank [she was done].

DJ: Our three-year-old loves to hear stories…

EB: Is Jazzy like, ‘I don’t care?’

DJ: She’d rather read or play a game…At night I give [Tiana] options and ask, ‘who do you want it to be and she’ll say, ‘the three piggies, a wolf and a dinosaur’ and then I’ll make it up.

EB: My dad used to do that! And it always ends up with ‘daddy saved the day!’

DJ: Yes!

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” premieres simultaneously Friday, July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

For tickets go to movies.disney.com. Watch the official “Jungle Cruise” trailer here.

Follow @disneysjunglecruise | #junglecruise