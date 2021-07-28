Wednesday, July 28, 2021
What ‘Jungle Cruises’ Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Tell Their Kids At Bedtime | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
*He’s wisecracking skipper and she’s a determined British scientist!

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are taking fans on an adventure of a lifetime down the Amazon this Friday in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.

Frank Wolff (Johnson) leads unwitting tourists on sightseeing cruises that are low on substance but high on humor. While Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) is as brilliant as she is fearless – and driven not only by her ideals but by an unrelenting desire to prove she’s free-spirited.

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, JUNGLE CRUISE
Dwayne Johnson as Frank and Emily Blunt as Lily in JUNGLE CRUISE. Photo by Frank Masi. © 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“There’s this moment in the middle of the river rapids sequence and it’s the best scene you’ve done in this movie,” exclaimed Blunt about her co-lead. “He’s so loose, easy breezy, funny, vulnerable, silly, deep, connected, dexterous because he’s not having to be a stoic action star.”

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, JUNGLE CRUISE
Jack Whitehall as Macgregor, Emily Blunt as Lily and Dwayne Johnson as Frank IN Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. Photo by Frank Masi. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas sat down with the dynamic duo and chatted about bedtime stories and diverse destinations.

Q: What legendary stories do your kids like to hear before bedtime?

EB: We’ve started to explore “Harry Potter.” John (Krasinski) has always been massively into “Harry Potter” and couldn’t wait for the kids to be old enough – the irony is my seven year-old is a complete scary cat! Like me! As soon as the goblins were in the bank [she was done].

DJ: Our three-year-old loves to hear stories…

EB: Is Jazzy like, ‘I don’t care?’

DJ: She’d rather read or play a game…At night I give [Tiana] options and ask, ‘who do you want it to be and she’ll say, ‘the three piggies, a wolf and a dinosaur’ and then I’ll make it up.

EB: My dad used to do that! And it always ends up with ‘daddy saved the day!’

DJ: Yes!

JUNGLE CRUISE
Scene from Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” premieres simultaneously Friday, July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

For tickets go to movies.disney.com.

Follow @disneysjunglecruise | #junglecruise

Fahnia Thomas

