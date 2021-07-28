VIDEO: Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Brooklyn Pizza Shop Between Customers and Employees

*A guy who ordered a slice at a Brooklyn pizza shop had to wait longer than usual after a vicious fight broke out between the employees behind the counter and some other customers.

It all went down around 3am on July 17th at Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg. Staff members told cops that some male customers were harassing a woman when an employee told them to stop. That’s when punches were thrown.

Other workers join in, with one employee hitting someone over the head repeatedly with a pizza peel and another brandishing a ladle.

One employee suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital and one of the customers was arrested and charged with assault.

Amid the chaos, the customer filming was determined to wait until it was over so he could get the pizza that he’d already paid for.

Watch below: