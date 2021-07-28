Wednesday, July 28, 2021
VIDEO: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Details Racism of MAGA Terrorists During Jan. 6 Insurrection

Harry Dunn
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listens to testimony during the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

*The racist vitriol spewed during the MAGA riot at the Capitol was detailed and officially placed in the Congressional Record Tuesday with the testimony of Black Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, one of four in law enforcement to give their personal testimony Tuesday to the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack.

While all of the officers were violently attacked with makeshift weapons, stun guns and fists, Black officers in particular were also hit with racial slurs. Dunn told lawmakers about an exchange he had with rioters, who disputed that President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election.
When Dunn argued with the rioters that he voted for Biden and that his vote should be counted, a crowd began hurling the N-word at him.

“One woman in a pink ‘MAGA’ (Make America Great Again) shirt yelled, ‘You hear that, guys, this n——— voted for Joe Biden!’” said Dunn, who has served more than a dozen years on the Capitol Police force.

“Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming “Boo! F——— n—— !” he testified. He said no one had ever called him the N-word while he was in uniform. That night, he sat in the Capitol Rotunda and wept.

Watch highlights from Dunn’s testimony below, including his “Is this America?” and “Hit Man” comments that have gone viral:

