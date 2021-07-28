VIDEO: Atlanta Police Name Officers Involved in Viral Video of Woman Kicked in Head

*Atlanta Police have revealed the identities of the two officers after viral video showed one of them kicking a prone, detained woman in the head.

Sgt. Marc Theodule and Officer Bridge Citizen are the two officers at the center of the controversy. APD said in a statement Monday they were made aware of the video, which shows a woman lying on the ground when the sergeant kicks her. The video was posted by @atluncensored on its Instagram account Monday.

The post claims the woman, who is seen face-down on the pavement with her arms cuffed behind her, had been in an argument with someone else at her apartment. After police detained her, she allegedly spit on the sergeant’s pants and shoes, prompting him to kick her in the face.

The APD statement says commanders were concerned with the “lack of reaction” from the other officer who did nothing to intervene. Both were relieved from duty and the sergeant was suspended without pay.

“The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) was directed to open an investigation into the actions of all employees on-scene and their investigation is to be expedited,” APD said on Monday. APD says Theodule was sworn in back in June of 2009; Citizen was sworn in nearly 15 years ago, in Sept. 2006.