Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Police - Police Abuse

VIDEO: Atlanta Police Name Officers Involved in Viral Video of Woman Kicked in Head

By EURPublisher01
0

*Atlanta Police have revealed the identities of the two officers after viral video showed one of them kicking a prone, detained woman in the head.

Sgt. Marc Theodule and Officer Bridge Citizen are the two officers at the center of the controversy. APD said in a statement Monday they were made aware of the video, which shows a woman lying on the ground when the sergeant kicks her. The video was posted by @atluncensored on its Instagram account Monday.

The post claims the woman, who is seen face-down on the pavement with her arms cuffed behind her, had been in an argument with someone else at her apartment. After police detained her, she allegedly spit on the sergeant’s pants and shoes, prompting him to kick her in the face.

atlanta officers in viral video
Sgt. Marc Theodule and Officer Bridge Citizen

The APD statement says commanders were concerned with the “lack of reaction” from the other officer who did nothing to intervene. Both were relieved from duty and the sergeant was suspended without pay.

“The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) was directed to open an investigation into the actions of all employees on-scene and their investigation is to be expedited,” APD said on Monday. APD says Theodule was sworn in back in June of 2009; Citizen was sworn in nearly 15 years ago, in Sept. 2006.

Previous articleTrainer James Banks Helps NFL Defensive Players Adapt to Today’s Offense-Oriented Game
Next article‘Resort to Love’ Star: My Ex-Girlfriend Used To Fart In Her Sleep | WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO