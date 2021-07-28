Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The Internet Comes for Piers Morgan Over His Simone Biles Hypocrisy: ‘Nothing Heroic or Brave About Quitting’

By Fisher Jack
Piers Morgan - Simone Biles / Getty
Piers Morgan – Simone Biles / Getty

*The a-hole better known as Piers Morgan is catching incoming again. And rightfully so because of the bile that came out of his mouth while chastising … Simone Biles.  In other words, folks online ain’t havin’ it and they’re basically making Morgan eat his own words by turning his own history and criticism against him.

It all went down right after Biles dropped out of the gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday to focus on her mental health. For whatever reason, Morgan apparently took Biles' action personally and tweeted his disgust, saying "admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time."

But wait, he wasn’t through. He came Wednesday morning and doubled down with more BS:

“Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country,” Morgan tweeted.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization

That apparently was a bit more that the internet could take of the internationally know hypocrite.  Many pointed out the obvious and the irony of Morgan slamming Biles for “quitting” and exiting the competition floor (though she did return to watch her teammates compete), when Morgan himself stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in early March in the middle of a broadcast because HE couldn’t handle the pressure. Remember?

Having no choice, Morgan acknowledged his “gutless” decision, saying that “Twitter rightly mocked me” ever since the incident.

Ok, let’s talk about the other elephant in the room. Others noted that they weren’t surprised by Morgan’s bashing of Biles because she’s a woman of color, noting his frequent attacks on Meghan Markle and others.

“If bullying black women was an Olympic sport, Piers Morgan would win the gold medal,” one person tweeted.

