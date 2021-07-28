Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Simone Biles Now Out of Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final to Focus on Mental Health

By Fisher Jack
0

Simone Biles (and another gymnist) - Getty
USA gymnasts MyKayla Skinner and Simone Biles (Getty)

*Superstar Simone Biles has also withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being.

Her decision comes a day after she removed herself from the team final following one rotation, on vault. She cited her mental health as the reason when speaking to the media after the competition:

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

The announcement came a day after Biles stumbled on the vault and pulled out of Tuesday’s team final, citing concerns about her mental health.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles told Today’s Hoda Kotb about her decision. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

No decision has been announced yet on whether Biles, who qualified in all four events, will compete in next week’s individual finals.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: Cop Tells Black Woman Studying In Park She’s Not Allowed Back Next Week; Then Won’t Leave Her Alone

Previous articleLizzo Asks Fans to ‘Give Me 6 feet’ Due to Fear of Delta Variant [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO