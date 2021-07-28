*Superstar Simone Biles has also withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being.

Her decision comes a day after she removed herself from the team final following one rotation, on vault. She cited her mental health as the reason when speaking to the media after the competition:

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

The announcement came a day after Biles stumbled on the vault and pulled out of Tuesday’s team final, citing concerns about her mental health.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles told Today’s Hoda Kotb about her decision. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

No decision has been announced yet on whether Biles, who qualified in all four events, will compete in next week’s individual finals.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: Cop Tells Black Woman Studying In Park She’s Not Allowed Back Next Week; Then Won’t Leave Her Alone