Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewscrime
crime

R.Kelly’s Legal Team Slams Reports That He Sexually Abused Male Minor

By Ny MaGee
0

r. kelly (headshot - suit - getty)

*R. Kelly’s legal team has slammed new allegations that he sexually abused a male minor whom he reportedly met at a McDonald’s.

“This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public’s perception in this case ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kelly’s attorneys, tells TMZ.

Kelly’s defense tells the outlet it will “vigorously oppose” the prosecution’s request to enter new evidence, adding … “As the trial nears were are looking forward to the truth prevailing.”

READ MORE: IRS Slaps R. Kelly with $2 Million Tax Lien

R+Kelly+General+News+Bucket+Event+VQO8HhyIwO2l
R. Kelly poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested for $161,663 in unpaid child support March 6, 2019. (Source: Getty Images North America)

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kelly met a 17-year-old boy in 2006 at a McDonald’s … whom they say Kelly then invited to a party at his Chicago residence. The kid went with his parents, but the feds say Kelly told him to swing by next time by himself … and, apparently, the 17-year-old did — at which point, things allegedly turned sexual.

The feds say that upon returning visits to Kelly’s place — and under the guise of trying to help jumpstart the boy’s singing career — Kelly began a sexual relationship with him. Soon after that, prosecutors claim the 17-year-old intro’d Kelly to yet another minor male — who was either 16 or 17 at the time — and they say Kelly sought to sexually abuse him too.

It wasn’t until years later, it seems, that something materialized between the second John Doe and Kelly, so say the feds. They say Kelly did, in fact, begin a sexual relationship with him as well — but that he allegedly would command the guy to have sex with women in his orbit … and allegedly filmed a lot of those encounters. There are new Jane Does sprinkled in the filing as well, BTW … on top of the ones he’s already alleged to have trafficked.

Prosecutors also claim someone on R. Kelly’s team successfully bribed a Cook County official in 2019. The official accepted $2500 in exchange for information related to the case.

A judge has yet to rule on the request to submit this new evidence. This trial is set to get underway next month.

Previous articleSimone Biles Now Out of Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final to Focus on Mental Health
Next articleDua Lipa ‘Surprised and Horrified’ by DaBaby’s Homophobic Rant – He Kinda Apologizes | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO