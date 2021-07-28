Ed Buck: Guilty in Meth Deaths of 2 Gay Men [VIDEO]

*Ed Buck, a prominent Democratic party donor and LGBTQ activist, has been found guilty in the meth overdose deaths of two men.

Both men were found dead in Buck’s Los Angeles apartment more than a year apart.

Buck, 66, is accused of giving methamphetamine to Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55, that resulted in their deaths, the Daily Mail reported.

Buck was arrested in September 2020 after a third man narrowly escaped death when he overdosed in his apartment. He was also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

According to prosecutors, Buck solicited men by offering them drugs in exchange for sex. He sometimes injected them with meth without their consent or gave them a near-fatal amount of narcotics. Some were given enough drugs to the point of unconsciousness, the Department of Justice said in news a release on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Accused Killer Ed Buck Hires Christopher Darden as His Defense Attorney

The release read: “Buck exerted power and control over his victims, typically targeting individuals who were destitute, homeless or struggling with drug addiction. He exploited the wealth and power balance between them by offering his victims money to use drugs and to let Buck inject them with narcotics.

Per PEOPLE, in addition to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, Buck was also found guilty of four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Buck faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life without parole.

A sentencing date has not been set.

“Today is bittersweet,” Moore’s mother LaTisha Nixon said after the verdict, according to USA Today. “We got victory today.”

“This man did some terrible things to human beings,” said Joann Campbell, one of Dean’s sisters.

“Ed Buck will never harm anyone else, and I thank God for that,” said Joyce Jackson, another of Dean’s sisters.