*Singer Dua Lipa responded to Dababy’s homophobic rant on Tuesday, saying she doesn’t “recognize this as the person I worked with.”

The rapper is featured on Lipa’s hit “Levitating,” and he has caused quite a stir with the homophobic rant he served up during his set at Rolling Loud over the weekend.

As reported by TMZ, at one point, the rapper encouraged the crowd to put their cell phone lights up, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot.”

After catching backlash, the hip-hop star attempted to defend his comments, saying his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.”

Lipa is “surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

DaBaby agrees that his comments were “insensitive” but he appears to be standing by what he said. He also noted to “any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture,” that they don’t understand “what comes with the position we play in our culture.”

The clothing company, boohoo — which has a collaboration with DaBaby — responded by saying the company “condemns the use of homophobic language.” The brand is now reviewing its relationship with him, TMZ reports.

DaBaby tweeted of the controversy, “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March.” He added … “Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT.”

DaBaby also addressed the situation on his Instagram Story, writing: “I’ma address this weak-ass internet sh*t one time and then I’ma get back to giving my love to my fans,” he said. “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n***as on the internet, or you bitter bitches on the internet. It’s not your business… What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

He said his “gay fans” have “class.”

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, T.I. appeared to defend DaBaby’s remarks online, commenting … “If Lil Nas X can kick his sh*t in peace… so should dababy.” He added the #equality hashtag.