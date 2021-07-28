DaBaby Dropped by BoohooMan Clothing – Is Rapper Cancelled Over Homophobic Talk?

*DaBaby has just been dropped from his partnership with BoohooMan following his controversial performance at Rolling Loud.

The clothing brand announced today that it “condemns the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.” The company noted that it stands “by and supports the LGBTQ community.”

As we previously reported, while performing at Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend, he asked every audience member to “put your cell phone light up”, apart from those who were HIV-positive or were gay men who had sex in car parks. Following a wave of backlash, the rapper apologized for his comments. He tweeted last night that his comments were “insensitive” adding he had “no intentions on offending anybody” before offering “my apologies”. “Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset,” he added.

