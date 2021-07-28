Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

DaBaby Dropped by BoohooMan Clothing – Is Rapper Cancelled Over Homophobic Talk?

By Fisher Jack
0

DaBaby
DaBaby

*DaBaby has just been dropped from his partnership with BoohooMan following his controversial performance at Rolling Loud.

The clothing brand announced today that it “condemns the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.” The company noted that it stands “by and supports the LGBTQ community.”

As we previously reported, while performing at Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend, he asked every audience member to “put your cell phone light up”, apart from those who were HIV-positive or were gay men who had sex in car parks. Following a wave of backlash, the rapper apologized for his comments. He tweeted last night that his comments were “insensitive” adding he had “no intentions on offending anybody” before offering “my apologies”. “Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset,” he added.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: The Internet Comes for Piers Morgan Over His Simone Biles Hypocrisy: ‘Nothing Heroic or Brave About Quitting’

Previous articleAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit They Only Bathe Their Kids When They ‘See Dirt’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO