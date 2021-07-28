Wednesday, July 28, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Messy Sex

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

About a decade or so ago, this at the time A list celebrity who was in multiple reality shows and had several strange marriages and is someone all of you know, went out on a date. The guy really wanted to sleep with her. Throughout the night, she gets progressively more drunk and they go back to her place. She is conscious and will tell you to this day, that she was able to give consent. What she was unable to do was keep herself from throwing up all over herself while she was having sex. The guy kept going. She also couldn’t control her bowels, but the guy kept on going. 

Can you guess who the female celebrity is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

