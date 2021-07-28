Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit They Only Bathe Their Kids When They ‘See Dirt’

*Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dished with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast and revealed that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt on them.

Ashton and Mila, who are part-time bathers themselves, agreed with Dax that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils.

Dax’s co-host Monica Padman asked Mila, “Who taught you to not wash?”

Mila replied “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.

Mila and Ashton are parents to sons Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. Ashton said of bathing his kids…“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.

The actor also noted that only washes his armpits and his crotch daily and “nothing else ever.”

He throws water on his “face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Following their conversation with Dax, Ashton and Mila’s hygiene became a trending hot topic on Twitter.

You can listen to the full conversation here.