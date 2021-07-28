Wednesday, July 28, 2021
4 Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old N.C. Girl [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
killers arrested
Image via CBS 17

*Four men have been arrested for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Monroe, N.C.

According to reports, Loyalti Allah, 13, and her friends were sitting at an outside picnic table awaiting a DoorDash delivery, when a black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting before speeding away. Loyalti was struck and was transported to a local hospital by police where she was pronounced dead. There were no other victims. 

“I’m sorry for her loss. It didn’t mean [it] to go down that way,” 20-year-old Javon Demontre Robinson, one of four suspects arrested in the shooting, said as he was taken into custody, reports WBTV.

Check out the video report below.

“My baby was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but she was having fun, and she’s gone,” said the girl’s mother, Yvette Allen, reports WSOC. “Can’t never get that back.”

As reported by PEOPLE, police recovered the SUV arrested four men on charges of first-degree murder: Robinson along with Darius Roland, 19; Jamari Crowder, 22; and Jamari McClain, 18. All are being held in Union County jail with no bond listed. 

“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a news release.

“This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for,” he said. “These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

